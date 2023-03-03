Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,011 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 185,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,036 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,461,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,887 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Gevo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

Gevo Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49.

In related news, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $33,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 797,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gevo Profile

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.