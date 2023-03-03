Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $115,000 Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,177,000 after buying an additional 116,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,354,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,537,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Trading Up 1.0 %

UNF stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

