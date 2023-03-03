Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $127,000 in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 169,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

