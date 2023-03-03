Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,401,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after acquiring an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $41.74 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The company had revenue of $654.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.