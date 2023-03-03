Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1,537.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,915.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

