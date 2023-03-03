Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 54,496 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,701,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,116,828.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,701,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,116,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,436,464 shares of company stock valued at $39,037,809. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

