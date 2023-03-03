Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.04 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,916 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 259.6% in the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 217.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.