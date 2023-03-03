Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 117,036 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,036 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.14% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALGS opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aligos Therapeutics Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

