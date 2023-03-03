Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 686,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Transocean worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 129.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,000,827 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 564,929 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 200.0% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,974,428 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,700 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 95,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,081 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Insider Transactions at Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $7.36 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.