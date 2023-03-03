Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Arcos Dorados as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 7.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.2% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 87,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 425,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.3% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arcos Dorados

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.