5,495,000 Shares in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,495,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Otonomy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTIC stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

