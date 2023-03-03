Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 77,753 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,253 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,753 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 560.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $2,372,000.

Shares of AZRE opened at $3.37 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $162.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28.

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

