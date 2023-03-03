Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $7.36 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

