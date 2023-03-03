Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 31,100 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

