Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 203,700 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 370,143 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 786.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 154,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 137,267 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, New Street Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

