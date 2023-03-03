Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 821,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACM Research by 200.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after acquiring an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $556.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research Profile

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.