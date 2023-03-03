First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,006 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $940.69 million, a P/E ratio of 317.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

