Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.24 Million in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,183 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROCK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

