Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,951 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.40% of Candel Therapeutics worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CADL opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
