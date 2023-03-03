Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 244,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at $87,671,705.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

