Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.