Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 315,800 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Century Therapeutics worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Century Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

IPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $4.49 on Friday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

