Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 3,982,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after buying an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $28,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,717 shares of company stock worth $340,307. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

