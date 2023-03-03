78,100 Shares in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Albireo Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Albireo Pharma

In other news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Martha J. Carter sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $41,178.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $642,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,342 shares of company stock worth $178,670. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $913.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush downgraded Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

