Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 78,300 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Kemper worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE KMPR opened at $61.05 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94.
In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
