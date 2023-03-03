Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.55 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.60 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

