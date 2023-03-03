Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of RealReal worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RealReal Price Performance
REAL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40.
RealReal Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
