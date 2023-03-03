Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.09% of RealReal worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REAL. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $1.46 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

