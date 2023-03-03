150,000 Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Far Peak Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,899,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,170,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 670,810 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 689,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 467,512 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 680,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after buying an additional 290,527 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FPAC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

