Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Lemonade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Lemonade by 98.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

LMND stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

