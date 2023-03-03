Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,975 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Replimune Group worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $3,781,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the third quarter valued at $954,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Replimune Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Replimune Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Replimune Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 23.58 and a quick ratio of 23.58.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

