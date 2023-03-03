Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

