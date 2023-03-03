FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $28.14 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,827.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

