Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Markel by 62.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,336.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,358.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,264.01.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

