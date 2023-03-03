Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 107,836 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,836 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Atkore worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 56.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

NYSE:ATKR opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.