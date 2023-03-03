Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4,112.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,956,000 after buying an additional 726,477 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 404.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 348,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 279,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $19,723,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 5.5 %

PFG opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.