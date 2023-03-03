Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Universal Display worth $4,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

