Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of Columbia Financial worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CLBK opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $95.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

