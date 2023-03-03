Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 254.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

