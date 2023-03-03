Scott Lish Sells 25,372 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 25,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $374,490.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 430,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40.
Alphatec Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
