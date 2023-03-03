Scott Lish Sells 25,372 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 25,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $374,490.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 430,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $179,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $134,171.40.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

