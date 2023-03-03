Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 51,577 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,577 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,024.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $146.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

