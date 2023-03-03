Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 181.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

