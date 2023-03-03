Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 123,174 Shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 3.13% of Forbion European Acquisition worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBN. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forbion European Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forbion European Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,995,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forbion European Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRBN opened at $10.44 on Friday. Forbion European Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

About Forbion European Acquisition

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

