Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.22% of Matson worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 113.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 754.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Matson by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Trading Down 1.7 %

MATX stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

