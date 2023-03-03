Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

USLM stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.12 and a 1-year high of $168.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.71.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 19.24%.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

