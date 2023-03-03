Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $5,509,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 78,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $181.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

