Dundas Partners LLP Has $26.63 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,074 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.1% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.