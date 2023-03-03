Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,926 shares of company stock valued at $13,606,926. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

