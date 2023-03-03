Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,163 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Jackson Financial worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $41.84 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Jackson Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.