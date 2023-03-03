ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 144,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ADTRAN worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -600.00%.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About ADTRAN

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.