Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,410 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.51% of Patrick Industries worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 103,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after acquiring an additional 97,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,948 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,332.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $710,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,589,710 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

